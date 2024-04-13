Section 144 imposed in Pishin ahead of joint opposition’s gathering

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Pishin ahead of the opposition alliance’s public gathering on April 13.

The Deputy Commissioner of Pishin has issued a notification that reads, “Section 144 has been imposed to ensure public safety and maintain law and order”.

Under Section 144 of CrPC, a ban has been imposed on gatherings of more than five people within the city. Additionally, no one would be allowed to block main highways and roads.

The development came after the newly formed Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aaeen (Constitution Protection Movement), the six-party opposition alliance announced to hold a public gathering in the city on April 13.

The six opposition parties named Mahmood Khan Achakzai as president of their newly formed alliance “Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aaeen” (Constitution Protection Movement) against the government.

As per the details, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal hosted a meeting of the alliance that was also attended by Omar Ayub of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Mahmood Khan Achakzai of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen’s (MWM) Allama Nasir Abbas and Liaquat Baloch of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Omar Ayub said that all opposition parties also agreed to establish a coordination committee, with Mahmood Achakzai nominated as the president. He said that they would hold two public gatherings in Balochistan on Saturday (April 13).