SEPA initiates water quality testing in Jhol, surroundings

Agencies
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Following directives from Secretary of Environ­ment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Sindh Nabeela Omar and Director General (DG) Environment Protection Naeem Ahmed Mughal, the SEPA Sanghar team, led by Ahsan Naeem has obtained samples of drinking and drainage water for testing from various locations in Jhol city and its surround­ings. The SEPA team has sent the samples to the laboratory obtained from filter plants, water sup­ply and underground wa­ter for examination. The Incharge SEPA Sanghar Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that directives have been issued by the SEPA head office to conduct qual­ity checks on drinking water, and in this regard, samples of drinking wa­ter are being taken from various areas by the SEPA Sanghar team. Moreover, he said that samples of sewage water are also being collected to ensure the provision of clean and healthy drinking water to the public. He added that apart from this, measures are being taken to protect agricultural water from pollution.

Agencies

