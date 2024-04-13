Saturday, April 13, 2024
Serbian runway honours shooting victim with Dior designs

4:54 PM | April 13, 2024
Jelena Acimovic is not a model, but on Friday evening she walked the runaway at Belgrade Fashion Week in a dress designed by Dior (DIOR.PA) after drawings by her 14-year old sister who was killed in a school massacre last year.

Angelina Acimovic was in history class when her classmate, a 13-year old boy, entered the school and killed nine pupils and a guard in a shooting spree.

"This dress is white and resembles a wedding dress, she did not live long enough to see me as bride," Jelena said before the show.

To commemorate Angelina's life, her family last year called on designers to make dresses after her drawings made when she was 10 years old and attended a designers course for children.

Many Serbian designers responded and two dresses were made by Dior. Angelina's two sisters, nine of her young friends and several professional models walked the runaway wearing dresses.

"In every drawing there was joy and beauty. She had a very serious approach," said Bata Spasojevic, a Serbian designer who was among the first designers to respond to the Acimovic family's call to revive their daughter's sketches.

