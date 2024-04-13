Saturday, April 13, 2024
Skardu Airport gears up for int'l flights from Dubai

Our Staff Reporter
April 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  As summer approaches, tourists are flocking to the Northern areas of Pakistan. On Eid day, Skardu International Airport witnessed significant activity with the arrival of three flights, one from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad each, all operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). This information was conveyed by a spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday. The spokesperson further elaborated that the three Airbus 320 aircraft operated within a 15 to 20-minute interval of each other, reflecting efficient coordination.

Moreover, Skardu International Airport is gearing up to accommodate international flights, set to commence from April 29. These flights will connect Skardu with Dubai and will also be operated by PIA. This development is anticipated to enhance tourism in the region, providing convenient access for international travellers to explore the scenic beauty of Skardu and its surroundings.

Our Staff Reporter

