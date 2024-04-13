Soldiers and militia turn on civilians in encircled DR Congo’s Goma city

GOMA, DR CONGO - In a video circulating online, a young man can be seen bleed­ing to death on the ground. Close by, another body lies in a pool of his own blood. Women’s cries fill the night air in Goma, in eastern Demo­cratic Republic of Congo. Every morning the city awakes to a new death toll from pillaging and sexual violence, spread by word of mouth. Videos of corpses and the wounded run on social media all day long.

The questions are the same from locals who join group discussions online: “Who did the killing? Who was killed? Where did it happen?” “Mungu wangu!” (Oh my God” in Swahili) punctuates the group debate like cries of impotence in the face of the bloodshed in the capital of North Kivu province, which M23 rebels and the Rwandan army have surrounded.

Goma has a resident popu­lation of one million, with another million displaced by the war crammed into des­perate, temporary camps that have become the frontlines. “Three dead,” a policeman tells an AFP reporter near a bar in Goma’s Majengo quarter, where the young men in Tues­day evening’s video died as they watched the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Everyone says they know who did the shooting: a soldier with the Republican Guard. “He wanted to steal their phones,” says Christian Kalamu, who works for a local civil society association. “It seems they re­sisted and he shot them.” The Republican Guard is meant to be the elite of DR Congo’s army and has been deployed in the war-torn east in a bid to force out the rebels who have seized swathes of the province over the last two years, with help from neighbouring Rwanda.

“THEY SHOOT AT US”

The Congolese army called in local armed groups they had previously fought in the area to help fight the rebels.

Combatants from the groups -- including some war criminals seeking to erase their past -- have been re­branded as “wazalendo”, or patriots, while authorities supply them with weapons and ammunition to join mili­tary operations, according to various reports, including from the United Nations.

In late March, President Fe­lix Tshisekedi told journalists the wazalendo “are ordinary citizens like you and me who have organised themselves”.

Packed into Goma, thou­sands of these armed men wander the city and its sub­urbs. “At night, they shoot at us in our shelters,” says a displaced woman, asking not to be named.

Among the shooters, “there are government soldiers, but there are also police, the wazalendo and some youths from the city... they are all mixed”, she said.