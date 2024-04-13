South. Korea’s employment rises 173,000 on year in March

SEOUL - South Korea’s employ­ment kept rising last month due to a fast in­crease in elderly jobs, statistical office data showed Friday. The number of employed people aged 15 or old­er expanded 173,000 from a year earlier to 28,396,000 in March, according to Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest growth in over three years since Feb­ruary 2021, but the em­ployment continued to grow thanks to higher elderly jobs. The over­all job expansion was driven by the elderly people. The number of jobs for those aged 60 or older advanced 233,000 in March on a yearly ba­sis, but the figures for those in their 20s and 40s shrank 97,000 and 79,000 each. The num­ber of jobs among man­ufacturers grew 49,000 last month, keeping an upward trend for the fourth straight month. Employment in the sci­ence and technology service, the information and communications, and the health and social welfare service sectors went up 98,000, 67,000 and 50,000, respectively.