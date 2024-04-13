State prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas transferred

ISLAMABAD - Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas has been transferred from Sessions Judge (East) Shahrukh Arjumand’s court and ordered to join the court of Addi­tional Sessions Judge (West) Sikandar Khan for narcotics cases vide April 9 notification issued by ICT District Prosecutor Ch M Naseem Zia. The rea­son stated in the notification is that Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas has interacted with different media news channels without permission for the department on the cases which are in pendency. Prosecutor Hassan Abbas has also been directed to remove ma­terial from his social media accounts.

Arguments of Prosecutor Rana Has­san Abbas on April 9 in appeals against the convictions of former prime min­ister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Unlawful Marriage case creat­ed a buzz on media where he argued in the court of Sessions Judge (East) Shahrukh Arjumand that Unlawful Marriage case that there’s an issue of territorial jurisdiction and state can’t be party in a private complaint by a citizen. He also stated that no applica­tion was given to state to investigate the matter and without conducting independent investigation in a case, the state cannot support the allega­tions made by a private complainant.

He also argued in the court that pre­viously an identical private complaint was filed in April 2023 by a citizen named Muhammad Hanif in the court of Judge Nasar Minullah and judge dis­posed of the complaint on the grounds of territorial jurisdiction because mar­riage was solemnized in Lahore and case was initiated in Islamabad. The said order was then remanded by the court of Sessions Judge East later in the revision and Judge Qudrat Ullah declared it maintainable and sum­moned the accused to face trial.

However, Hanif withdrew the com­plaint on technical grounds which was allowed by the magistrate within the meaning of S 248 CrPC which amounts to acquittal of accused. Later on, sec­ond complaint on same set of facts was filed next day by former husband of Buhsra Bibi, Khawar Maneka after one day in the same court by the same law­yer Raja Rizwan Abbasi. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were eventually con­victed in the case for 7 years and Rs0.5 million fine was imposed on each.