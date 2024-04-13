State prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas transferred

ISLAMABAD - Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas has been transferred from Sessions Judge (East) Shahrukh Arjumand’s court and ordered to join the court of Additional Sessions Judge (West) Sikandar Khan for narcotics cases vide April 9 notification issued by ICT District Prosecutor Ch M Naseem Zia. The reason stated in the notification is that Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas has interacted with different media news channels without permission for the department on the cases which are in pendency. Prosecutor Hassan Abbas has also been directed to remove material from his social media accounts.
Arguments of Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas on April 9 in appeals against the convictions of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Unlawful Marriage case created a buzz on media where he argued in the court of Sessions Judge (East) Shahrukh Arjumand that Unlawful Marriage case that there’s an issue of territorial jurisdiction and state can’t be party in a private complaint by a citizen. He also stated that no application was given to state to investigate the matter and without conducting independent investigation in a case, the state cannot support the allegations made by a private complainant.
He also argued in the court that previously an identical private complaint was filed in April 2023 by a citizen named Muhammad Hanif in the court of Judge Nasar Minullah and judge disposed of the complaint on the grounds of territorial jurisdiction because marriage was solemnized in Lahore and case was initiated in Islamabad. The said order was then remanded by the court of Sessions Judge East later in the revision and Judge Qudrat Ullah declared it maintainable and summoned the accused to face trial.
However, Hanif withdrew the complaint on technical grounds which was allowed by the magistrate within the meaning of S 248 CrPC which amounts to acquittal of accused. Later on, second complaint on same set of facts was filed next day by former husband of Buhsra Bibi, Khawar Maneka after one day in the same court by the same lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were eventually convicted in the case for 7 years and Rs0.5 million fine was imposed on each.