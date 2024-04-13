State Terrorism by India

On January 24, 2024, foreign Sec­retary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi in a media briefing revealed that India was involved in committing extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings within Pakistan claiming that credible evidence of links between Indian agents and the assassination of two Pak­istanis on our soil was avail­able. He further said that these were killings-for-hire cases in­volving a sophisticated international setup spread over multiple jurisdictions. Indian agents used technology and safe havens on foreign soil to commit assas­sinations in Pakistan. They recruited, fi­nanced, and supported criminals, terror­ists, and unsuspecting civilians to play defined roles in these assassinations.

He stands vindicated by a corrobora­tive report in the English newspaper’ The Guardian’ last week saying that the Indian government had killed about 20 people in Pakistan since 2020. The pa­per published this report on the basis of interviews with officials of Indian intelli­gence and the documents shared by Pak­istan which shows the involvement of In­dian RAW in these attacks.

India under Modi has become a ma­joritarian state where minorities are be­ing suppressed under a deliberate poli­cy inspired by the ‘Hindutva” philosophy. It has also adopted terrorism as a state policy under which the detractors of the regime living in other countries are mur­dered besides fomenting and abetting terrorism in the neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan.

The killings of Pakistani nationals in their own country are not only a bla­tant violation of the sovereignty of Pak­istan but also the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. India had also target­ed an Indian dissenter and Sikh leader in Canada and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed it directly on In­dia claiming that they had irrefutable evi­dence in this regard. Later it was report­ed that India tried a similar assassination attempt in the US but failed. The US pro­tested but mildly. Nevertheless, these in­cidents in Canada and US did throw suffi­cient light on Indian acts of terrorism.

Perhaps it would be pertinent to recall Indian attempts to support insurgen­cy in Balochistan and acts of terrorism on its soil. Kalbhushan Sudhir Jhadav a serving commander in the Indian Navy was arrested on March 3, 2016, in Balo­chistan while crossing over from Iran in a counter-intelligence operation. He was found in possession of a valid Indi­an passport with the fake name of Hus­sain Mubarak. During the investigations, Jhadav confessed that Indian intelligence agency RAW was involved in destabiliz­ing Pakistan and he was a serving officer of the Indian Navy working in Pakistan at its behest. He also acknowledged that he launched a covert operation against Pakistan from the Iranian port of Chah­bahar for which he used to get instruc­tions from Joint Secretary of RAW Anil Gupta. According to him, RAW had been funding the Baloch separatists to carry out their insurgency operations. Kalb­hushan also admitted that he had been directing various activities in Karachi and Balochistan on directions from RAW since 2013 and had a role in the deteri­orating law and order situation in Kara­chi. He was tried in a military court and awarded a death sentence which has not been carried out as yet.

The reign of terror unleashed by the In­dian security forces in Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since 5 August 2019 when it scraped the special status of the state, divided it into two territories, and made it part of India, also sends a shud­der through the nerves. The killing spree continues but the global community does not seem bothered about the state ter­rorism being perpetrated on Kashmiris. International media and human rights organizations including Amnesty Inter­national have been continuously report­ing blatant violations of human rights in the state which are properly document­ed. A report prepared by the UN Human Rights Commission also provides corrob­orative evidence in this regard.

India blamed Pakistan for having or­chestrated the Pulwama incident and sent its planes across the border to tar­get an alleged terrorist camp at Bala­kot. The later reports revealed that In­dia itself had staged that tragedy to stir up anti-Pakistan sentiments to win the upcoming elections. India claimed that its planes had killed 350 terrorists. The falsehood of the Indian propaganda was immediately exposed by the local and in­ternational media. Pakistan justifiably retaliated and hit targets within India and also downed two Indian planes be­sides capturing an Indian pilot Abj Nan­dan. This brought the two countries almost on the brink of war but the inter­vention of friendly countries prevented this from happening. These happenings were a ranting testimony to which extent the Indian government under Modi can go to achieve its political objectives.

Pakistan has been drawing the atten­tion of the international community to Indian-sponsored acts of terrorism with­in its territory and in this regard, a dos­sier was also presented to the UN and other big powers which unfortunate­ly did not invoke appropriate response. The enactment of state terrorism by In­dia and its ruthless continuation is an af­front to the conscience of the global com­munity as well as the United Nations.

Will the global community and UN take notice of it and strop India in its tracks to commit these heinous crimes against other states remains a million-dollar question. Regrettably, the principles en­shrined in the UN Charter and interna­tional conventions are selectively em­ployed. Global politics and management of international affairs are conducted through the prism of strategic, geo-polit­ical, and commercial interests. The rea­son why India gets away with such indis­cretions and violations of the UN charter is that the big powers including the US, UK, and France are Indian allies and they look at things from the perspective of their strategic and commercial interests linked to that country. India is also their partner in achieving the objectives of the ‘stop China’ policy.

Even the UN is helpless because these powers enjoy absolute power (veto) in regard to settling international issues or disciplining a rogue nation. However, it does not mean that one should stop rais­ing voice against injustice and criminal activities of a state in breach of the UN charter and international conventions relating to regulating inter-state affairs. Pakistan is justified in raising the issue of Indian terrorism at international fo­rums to stir the conscience of the global community. It is said perseverance does pay off in the end.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com