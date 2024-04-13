Street crime gang busted, 12 accused apprehended

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 12 individuals involved in various criminal activities during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. According to a police spokesperson, Bani po­lice detained a three-member gang engaged in street crime. They re­covered stolen money amounting to 83,000 rupees, a stolen motorcycle, and weapons from the apprehend­ed individuals, identified as Khalid, Zahir Shah, and Nauman.

RA Bazar Police apprehended a two-member motorcycle theft gang and recovered two stolen motor­cycles from the suspects Shakirullah and Imran. Similarly, Naseer Abad police confiscated 20 liters of alco­hol from Amir, while Waris Khan police recovered 10 liters of alcohol from Badal Mushtaq, and Airport police seized 6 liters of alcohol from Danish. Separate cases have been registered against these individuals.

Additionally, four more suspects were arrested by the police in dif­ferent areas on charges of pos­sessing illegal weapons. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Airport police arrested Kam­ran and Sohaib, recovering a pistol with 30 bore ammunition from Ka­mran, and a pistol with 9mm am­munition from Sohaib. Pirwadhai Police detained Faizan and recov­ered two Kalashnikovs along with ammunition. The Race Course Po­lice apprehended Khurram Shehzad and seized a pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition from him.