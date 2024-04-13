Street crime gang busted, 12 accused apprehended

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 12 individuals involved in various criminal activities during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. According to a police spokesperson, Bani police detained a three-member gang engaged in street crime. They recovered stolen money amounting to 83,000 rupees, a stolen motorcycle, and weapons from the apprehended individuals, identified as Khalid, Zahir Shah, and Nauman.
RA Bazar Police apprehended a two-member motorcycle theft gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles from the suspects Shakirullah and Imran. Similarly, Naseer Abad police confiscated 20 liters of alcohol from Amir, while Waris Khan police recovered 10 liters of alcohol from Badal Mushtaq, and Airport police seized 6 liters of alcohol from Danish. Separate cases have been registered against these individuals.
Additionally, four more suspects were arrested by the police in different areas on charges of possessing illegal weapons. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Airport police arrested Kamran and Sohaib, recovering a pistol with 30 bore ammunition from Kamran, and a pistol with 9mm ammunition from Sohaib. Pirwadhai Police detained Faizan and recovered two Kalashnikovs along with ammunition. The Race Course Police apprehended Khurram Shehzad and seized a pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition from him.