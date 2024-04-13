Surjani Town police claim tonab extortionist

KARACHI - Sur­jani Town police station claimed to have appre­hended suspects involved in a case of extortion. The victim, a property dealer Azhar Ali, reported po­lice that he had been tar­geted by the accused who demanded money with serious threat. SSP West confirmed the report on Friday that the accused had threatened Azhar Ali, and warning of dire conse­quences if he failed to com­ply with their demands. The situation escalated when the accused resort­ed to gunfire at Azhar Ali’s office. Upon receiving the complaint from the victim, Surjani police promptly launched an investigation. Acting on intelligence in­formation, the police con­ducted a raid, resulting in the arrest of two primary suspects directly linked to this incident. The culprit involved in this heinous activity identified as Riaz Burfat and Sajjad Pathan, who were subsequently transferred to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for further proceedings. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate and apprehend other suspects behind this offence.