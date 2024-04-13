Suspected drugdealer shot deadin encounter

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police shot dead a suspected drug dealer in an encounter in the limits of Hali Road po­lice station here on Friday. The police spokesman informed that the Hali road police raided a local­ity near American Quarters to arrest the suspected narcotics dealer Iqbal Shah after receiving a tip-off. However, he claimed, the slain suspect opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. He told that Shah sustained a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and died. The dead body was shifted to LUH for postmortem. The spokesman claimed that Shah was a notorious drug dealer who was wanted by the police in 9 FIRs. He also claimed that the police recovered ice, hashish and a pistol from possession of the slain person. The action took place a day af­ter Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon di­rected the police and Excise department to launch a crackdown against the drug peddlers.