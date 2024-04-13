Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Suspected drugdealer shot deadin encounter

APP
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad police shot dead a suspected drug dealer in an encounter in the limits of Hali Road po­lice station here on Friday. The police spokesman informed that the Hali road police raided a local­ity near American Quarters to arrest the suspected narcotics dealer Iqbal Shah after receiving a tip-off. However, he claimed, the slain suspect opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. He told that Shah sustained a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and died. The dead body was shifted to LUH for postmortem. The spokesman claimed that Shah was a notorious drug dealer who was wanted by the police in 9 FIRs. He also claimed that the police recovered ice, hashish and a pistol from possession of the slain person. The action took place a day af­ter Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon di­rected the police and Excise department to launch a crackdown against the drug peddlers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024