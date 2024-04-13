Tourists urged to check weather updates before traveling to Murree

RAWALPINDI - Murree administration has instructed the tour­ists planning to visit Murree for a pre-check on weather updates. The weather department has a rain forecast for the next three days in Murree. Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer on Friday said that district administration has made the best arrangements for uninterrupted facilita­tion to the tourists during the Eid days. He informed that with a continued influx of tourists in Mur­ree, additional personnel of police and traffic po­lice have been deployed in field. ‘We have made the best arrangements to facilitate the tourists ‘ he said. However, he has instructed the tourists to plan their visits in accor­dance with weather con­ditions since three days rain have been forecasted by the weather depart­ment. DC informed that officials of the district ad­ministration were pres­ent in the field to ensure smooth tourist activi­ties. RWMC workers are ensuring cleanliness in Murree on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, but tour­ists should also play their role to maintain cleanli­ness and follow traffic rules, he said. It is worth mentioning here that the staff deployed in the facil­ity centers are engaged in providing awareness and guidance to the tourists. The traffic police are en­suring the implementa­tion of the traffic manage­ment plan.