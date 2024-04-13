Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tourists urged to check weather updates before traveling to Murree

Agencies
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -   Murree administration has instructed the tour­ists planning to visit Murree for a pre-check on weather updates. The weather department has a rain forecast for the next three days in Murree. Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer on Friday said that district administration has made the best arrangements for uninterrupted facilita­tion to the tourists during the Eid days. He informed that with a continued influx of tourists in Mur­ree, additional personnel of police and traffic po­lice have been deployed in field. ‘We have made the best arrangements to facilitate the tourists ‘ he said. However, he has instructed the tourists to plan their visits in accor­dance with weather con­ditions since three days rain have been forecasted by the weather depart­ment. DC informed that officials of the district ad­ministration were pres­ent in the field to ensure smooth tourist activi­ties. RWMC workers are ensuring cleanliness in Murree on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, but tour­ists should also play their role to maintain cleanli­ness and follow traffic rules, he said. It is worth mentioning here that the staff deployed in the facil­ity centers are engaged in providing awareness and guidance to the tourists. The traffic police are en­suring the implementa­tion of the traffic manage­ment plan.

SEPA initiates water quality testing in Jhol, surroundings

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024