Twin cities celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr amidst security vigilance

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - The residents of the twin cit­ies celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday and Thursday with religious zeal, fervor, and tra­ditional festivity. A drizzle on Eid’s first day made the weather pleasant. However, due to the negligence of district govern­ments, the residents of the twin cities faced significant trou­bles because of a looting spree launched by shopkeepers and vendors, who sold edibles and other daily use items including meat, mutton, chicken, yogurt, milk, vegetables, and confection­ery items at very high rates, thus dampening the happiness of Eid Ul Fitr for poor and middle-class families. Traffic jams in the twin cities on the eve of Eid Ul Fitr ir­ritated road users. Nonetheless, the Islamabad Traffic Police, under the command of SSP Mu­hammad Sarfraz Virk, made all-out efforts to ease the traffic flow in the capital city, for which the citizens thanked the ITP.

Scores of Eid congrega­tions were held at open places, mosques, Eidgahs, and Imam­bargahs in all areas of Rawal­pindi and Islamabad, amid tight security devised by the bosses of Rawalpindi and Islamabad po­lice. In the mosques, the ulemas and religious scholars highlight­ed the significance of the day in their Eid sermons, urging people to follow the teachings of Islam and the Holy Quran. They also condemned the Indian troops’ barbarism in Kashmir and Israeli actions against innocent people in Palestine. Special prayers were offered for the integrity, solidar­ity, and prosperity of the country, as well as for the liberation of Palestine, Kashmir, and other oc­cupied Muslim lands, along with prayers for the welfare and well-being of the Ummah.

After offering Eid prayers in mosques, people greeted each other and exchanged Eid wishes. They visited the residences of relatives and friends to exchange Eid greetings and distributed Eidi among children. Many also visited graveyards to lay floral wreaths at the graves of their beloved ones and offered Fateh. Tight secu­rity arrangements were made in the twin cities by the police and other law enforcement agencies following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi and DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, and SSP Operations Jamil Zafar Malik.

The traffic plans made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police failed as traffic jams occurred on many roads of Rawalpindi, specifically outside public parks. Reportedly, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan had deployed all the traffic warden force in Mur­ree to ease traffic flow and guide tourists, neglecting the roads of Rawalpindi city. CPO Rawalpindi also sent SP Saddar Division Mu­hammad Nabeel Khokhar and Se­nior Traffic Officer Munir Hashmi to the hill station to help wardens ensure smooth traffic flow.

Reportedly, the administration of Adiala Jail did not allow for­mer Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who are in­carcerated in prisons in a cipher case, to offer Eid prayers inside the jail due to security reasons.

In Rawalpindi, the biggest Eid congregations were held at Eid Gah Sharif, Liaquat Bagh, Double Road, Rawat, and suburbs, while in Islamabad, Eid congregations were held at Faisal Mosque, where government officials and envoys of Islamic countries of­fered Eid prayers.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Di­vision Engineer Amir Khattak, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa, CPO Rawalpindi, SSP Op­erations Hafiz Kamran Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, and other senior police officers offered Nimaz-e-Eid in Police Lines Headquar­ters and prayed for the departed souls of martyrs of Punjab police and for the betterment and wel­fare of the Muslim Ummah. After offering Eid prayer, the Commis­sioner, DC, RPO, and CPO greeted the cops with Eid happiness. “Bara Khana” was also hosted at Altaf Hussain Shaheed Mess in honor of the cops who per­formed duties during Ramadan and on Chand Raat.

DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari and SSP Opera­tions Malik Jameel Zafar, along with other police officers, of­fered Eid prayers in Police Line Headquarters and greeted Eid to the cops. In the evening, fami­lies thronged public parks in F-9, Lake View, Chattar Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Ayub Park, Zia Park, Play Land, Jinnah Park, and Iqbal Park to enjoy recreational mo­ments. Similarly, a large number of families also went to Murree to celebrate Eid.

According to the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi spokes­man SI Umair Satti, as many as 7,000 vehicles entered Murree while the hill station has park­ing capacity for 5,000 vehicles during Eid holidays. He claimed that more than 300 CTP wardens and officers managed to ease the traffic mess successfully.

Complaints of price hikes dur­ing Eid holidays were lodged by the public, stating that shopkeep­ers and vendors charged very high rates for tomatoes, potatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, green chil­ies, yogurt, milk, meat, mutton, and chicken, with no action from district government’s special price magistrates. Bakery prod­ucts were also sold at high prices.

Public transport remained off the roads, while taxi, bike, and rickshaw drivers exploited pas­sengers. The Rawalpindi police spokesman informed that CPO had deployed an extra contin­gent of police officers and war­dens in Murree to maintain law and order and protect tourists during Eid Ul Fitr.

The Islamabad police made the best security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in the capital, with officers and Jawans performing their duties with dedication to ensure the protec­tion of citizens’ lives and proper­ty. DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari attended a Big Meal arranged for the police­men at Police Line Headquar­ters, along with senior police officers. Effective patrolling was conducted in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Police officers remained present with their jawans on police pickets to boost morale.

The Islamabad Capital Police organized an Eid feast for the families of martyrs and police officials, where senior police of­ficers celebrated Eid with them. Families of all martyrs of the Islamabad Capital Police were invited to the Police Lines Head­quarters. DIG Headquarters Hasan Raza Khan celebrated Eid with the families of martyrs, dis­tributing gifts among them.

Eid feasts were organized for officers and officials at differ­ent police stations, where senior police officers participated and celebrated Eid with their subor­dinates.