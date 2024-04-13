Saturday, April 13, 2024
UK police probe opposition deputy over possible illegality

April 13, 2024
LONDON  -  UK police announced on Friday that they have launched an in­vestigation into the deputy lead­er of the opposition Labour par­ty over claims she may have broken electoral law.

Ruling Conservative MPs have accused Angela Rayner of giv­ing false information about her main residence to avoid paying full tax on the sale of her house in 2015. Rayner strenuously de­nies wrongdoing and has ac­cused Conservatives of a “man­ufactured” smear as they try to narrow polls before this year’s general election.

“We have seen the Tory Par­ty use this playbook before -- re­porting political opponents to the police during election campaigns to distract from their record,” she said in a statement responding to the news. “If I committed a crim­inal offence, I would of course do the right thing and step down. The British public deserves poli­ticians who know the rules apply to them.” 

Rayner added the questions raised “relate to a time before I was an MP” and that she had tak­en expert tax and legal advice regarding her family’s circum­stances then. 

“I look forward to setting out the facts with the relevant au­thorities at the earliest opportu­nity,” she said.

