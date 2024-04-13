Vietnam’s banking credit grows 1pc in

Saturday, April 13, 2024
April 13, 2024
HANOI   -   Viet­nam’s banking credit grew by 1 percent to 13.79 quadrillion Vietnamese dong (552.4 bil­lion U.S. dollars) in the first three months of 2024, VnEx­press reported Monday, cit­ing the State Bank of Vietnam. The newspaper quoted the bank’s deputy governor Dao Minh Tu as saying that out­standing loans at many lend­ers had grown by 3-5 percent during the cited period. “After two months of negative credit growth, this is a sign that the economy is absorbing capital,” he said. The banking system can meet the credit growth target of 14-15 percent for the year, he said. According to a business trend survey in the second quarter of 2024 con­ducted by the central bank, credit institutions predicted that the raised capital will in­crease by 3.5 percent in the first quarter and 9.9 percent in 2024. They said deposit and lending interest rates in the second quarter and the whole year will continue to stay low and change insignifi­cantly compared to the previ­ous period.

