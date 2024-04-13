Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

WAF urges police to help stop propaganda against Priya’s mother

Agencies
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Women Action Forum (WAF) expressed satis­faction over police investigation into Priya Kumari kidnapping case and reiterated its demand for the girl’s safe recovery.The WAF delegation consisting of Amar Sindhu, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Haseen Mu­sarrat and others met with Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh and voiced concerns over rumour monger­ing about the case and character assassination campaign against Priya’s mother. The delegation sought information about progress on Priya and other high-profile cases.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024