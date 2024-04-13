WAF urges police to help stop propaganda against Priya’s mother

HYDERABAD - The Women Action Forum (WAF) expressed satis­faction over police investigation into Priya Kumari kidnapping case and reiterated its demand for the girl’s safe recovery.The WAF delegation consisting of Amar Sindhu, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Haseen Mu­sarrat and others met with Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh and voiced concerns over rumour monger­ing about the case and character assassination campaign against Priya’s mother. The delegation sought information about progress on Priya and other high-profile cases.