WAF urges police to help stop propaganda against Priya’s mother

HYDERABAD - The Women Action Forum (WAF) expressed satisfaction over police investigation into Priya Kumari kidnapping case and reiterated its demand for the girl’s safe recovery.The WAF delegation consisting of Amar Sindhu, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Haseen Musarrat and others met with Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh and voiced concerns over rumour mongering about the case and character assassination campaign against Priya’s mother. The delegation sought information about progress on Priya and other high-profile cases.