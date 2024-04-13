Waziristan’s conundrum

Waziristan has always been plagued with terrorism, violence, and instability, which have caused enormous damage to its indigenous people. Despite having ample natural resources and untapped or partly tapped reserves of coal, oil, gas, chromite, and copper, this region is marred by operations and unending encounters with terrorism. This has hindered the potential for dynamic progress and prosperity in the Waziristan region.
The majority of people live in substandard and impoverished conditions. The reason why the abundance of precious land resources has not led to genuine progress for the well-being of the region is due to unchecked and unaccountable exploitation of these resources, exacerbated by the fragile security situation.
Waziristan possesses an abundance of resources that, if tapped fairly and efficiently, could not only make this impoverished region prosperous but also help mitigate the curse of extremism and terrorism. There is no denying the fact that terrorism and extremism have roots in economic inequality and abject poverty. Our state institutions and concerned authorities should consider alternative approaches beyond kinetic operations to ensure peace and prosperity. If short-sighted strategies were effective in steering this region out of the quagmire of conflict and violence towards real peace, they would have done so already.
The issues and woes of Waziristan require insightful and comprehensive steps that go beyond the security measures typically emphasized by state authorities. Establishing people-to-people connections from grassroots levels of the socio-economic fabric of society to engage the masses in the region is equally essential.
Waziristan deserves to have its resources utilized for the benefit of its own people rather than being subject to an unfair mechanism of exploitation and extraction.
AMJID AZIZ WAZIR,
Waziristan.