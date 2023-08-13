Sunday, August 13, 2023
108 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

August 13, 2023
MULTAN   -  Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 108 power pilferers during separate opera­tions launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Mu­zaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,16,000 electric­ity units. A sum of over Rs 3.8 million fine was imposed while applications were sent to police stations for registering cases against 100 power pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO sources said.

