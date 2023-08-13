3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said that the police had made tight security arrange­ments for Youm-e-Azadi [Indepen­dence Day] celebrations in district Faisalabad. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that more than 3,740 police officers and of­ficials were deputed for security duty on the Independence Day. He said that 5 SPs, 13 DSPS and 7 Inspectors would monitor the security arrangements whereas 85 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 613 As­sistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 154 Head Constables and 2872 Con­stables/Lady Constables would perform security duty across dis­trict. He said that sufficient staff had been deployed at all police pickets and public places whereas special squad would take strict ac­tion against one-wheeling. He said that various teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would also re­main active throughout the day to ensure thorough patrolling es­pecially in sensitive areas so that nefarious designs of miscreants could be averted before occur­rence of any untoward incident.

GCWUF TO CELEBRATE I-DAY WITH NATIONAL ENTHUSIASM

The Government College Wom­en University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will celebrate the Independence Day (Yaum-e-Azadi) with enthu­siasm here tomorrow (Monday). A spokesperson said on Saturday that GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli would un­furl national flag in a ceremony in which the staff and students would present national songs and tableaus. Security staff of univer­sity would present march-past to salute unprecedented sacrifices of heroes of independence struggle.