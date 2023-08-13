3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said that the police had made tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Azadi [Independence Day] celebrations in district Faisalabad. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that more than 3,740 police officers and officials were deputed for security duty on the Independence Day. He said that 5 SPs, 13 DSPS and 7 Inspectors would monitor the security arrangements whereas 85 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 613 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 154 Head Constables and 2872 Constables/Lady Constables would perform security duty across district. He said that sufficient staff had been deployed at all police pickets and public places whereas special squad would take strict action against one-wheeling. He said that various teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would also remain active throughout the day to ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas so that nefarious designs of miscreants could be averted before occurrence of any untoward incident.
GCWUF TO CELEBRATE I-DAY WITH NATIONAL ENTHUSIASM
The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will celebrate the Independence Day (Yaum-e-Azadi) with enthusiasm here tomorrow (Monday). A spokesperson said on Saturday that GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli would unfurl national flag in a ceremony in which the staff and students would present national songs and tableaus. Security staff of university would present march-past to salute unprecedented sacrifices of heroes of independence struggle.