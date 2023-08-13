4th KPT Squash Championship reaches quarters stage

LAHORE-The Pakistan Independence Day 4th KPT Squash Championship 2023 has reached the quarterfinals stage as the first and second round matches were decided on Saturday at KPT Sports Department Karachi.

KPT Manager Sports Maj (R) Mehmood Leghari graced the occasion as chief guest and inaugurated the championship that carries prize money of Rs 375,000. In the Under-15 category, top seed Abdullah Shahid defeated Tahir Noor 3-0 with the score being 11/6, 11/7, 11/7. In other matches, Salman Murtaza beat Sodis Paracha 3-0 as the score was 11/7, 11/8, 11/9, Saif Saad beat Mustafa Pingar 3-0, 11/8, 11/7, 11/8, Abdul Ahad beat Hassan Pinger 3-0, 11/4 11/9 11/9, Huzaifa Shahid beat Ali Sher 3-0, 11/8 11/5 11/4, Ayan Ali beat Ali Shahzaib 3-0, 11/4 11/3 11/8 and Haris Sheraz got walk over.

In the girls Under-19, Aaina Sheikh beat Sahra Hassan 3-0, 11/6 11/6 11/6, Sohama Fatima beat Itza Ahmed 3-0, 11/5 11/5 11/7, Soha Ali beat Zaynab Shaikha 3-0, 11/5 11/9 11/8, Noman Fatima beat Manahil 3-0, 11/1 11/2 11/1, Ayeda Sara beat Aiman Ghori 3-0, 11/7 11/2 11/3, Sameera Shahid beta Nimra 3-0, 11/3 11/6 11/2, Musfira got walk over and Wannia Tahir beat Sundas Jahangir 3-0, 11/9 11/8 11/7. The quarterfinals will be played today (August 12) at 11 am.