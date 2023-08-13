70 pc of electrocution cases happen in private homes, says experts

KARACHI - Almost 70 percent of electrocution incidents take place in private premises and homes, speakers discussed at a webinar conducted by Mehfooz Pakistan. The webinar was on the topic of Electrocution Prevention and Public Safety, said a news release on Saturday. Present in the webinar along with the host Zarrar Khuhro were the esteemed panelists, Naimat Khan, a correspondent at Arab News, Urban Planner Muhmmad Toheed, Dr, Lubna Baig, Professor at the University of Lahore and Ex-Administrator Karachi Fahim uz Zaman. Naimat Khan was asked about the electrocution cases especially those that occur in private premises.

He said since electrocution cases were a seasonal problem happening mostly during monsoon, there wasn’t much importance given to the issue.