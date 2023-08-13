Sunday, August 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

76th Independence Day Weightlifting Championship today

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 13, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 76th Independence Day Celebration Men and Women’s Weightlifting Cup kicks off today (Sunday) here at historic Old Campus of Punjab University. The prestigious occasion will be inaugurated by Hafiz Imran Butt, President of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF). The organizing committee includes MsNuzahat Jabeen, Secretary PWF, Irfan Butt, Sh M Anwar, Amjad Amin Butt, VP PWF, Abdul Sattar Rahi, and Javed Asghar. Also, lending their expertise are Abdul Khaliq, Islam Natek, Kashif Barkat, and Qaiser Iftikhar. The event’s proceedings will commence with a meeting scheduled for 2 pm, followed by the competition at 3 pm. Aqeel Javed Butt, the organizing secretary, along with the chairman of organizing committee, Amjad Amin Butt, are meticulously overseeing the event’s arrangements. A strong contingent of women athletes is set to participate in the competition. Alongside them, a lineup of male athletes are geared up to exhibit their prowess. 

Pakistan, Afghanistan urged to break stalemate on issue of TTP

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023