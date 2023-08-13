76th Independence Day Weightlifting Championship today

LAHORE - The 76th Independence Day Celebration Men and Women’s Weightlifting Cup kicks off today (Sunday) here at historic Old Campus of Punjab University. The prestigious occasion will be inaugurated by Hafiz Imran Butt, President of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF). The organizing committee includes MsNuzahat Jabeen, Secretary PWF, Irfan Butt, Sh M Anwar, Amjad Amin Butt, VP PWF, Abdul Sattar Rahi, and Javed Asghar. Also, lending their expertise are Abdul Khaliq, Islam Natek, Kashif Barkat, and Qaiser Iftikhar. The event’s proceedings will commence with a meeting scheduled for 2 pm, followed by the competition at 3 pm. Aqeel Javed Butt, the organizing secretary, along with the chairman of organizing committee, Amjad Amin Butt, are meticulously overseeing the event’s arrangements. A strong contingent of women athletes is set to participate in the competition. Alongside them, a lineup of male athletes are geared up to exhibit their prowess.