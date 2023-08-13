A serious health concern  

Malnutrition and iron deficiency pose serious health threats, affecting millions worldwide. Iron deficiency is the primary cause of anaemia, a condition stemming from insufficient red blood cells. Anaemia contributes to fatigue, weakness, and other symptoms that profoundly impact an individual’s quality of life.

The scarcity of essential nutrients in one’s diet can also result in deficiencies of vital vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A, iodine, and zinc. These deficiencies manifest as a range of health issues, including compromised growth, weakened immune systems, and heightened infection risk.

Thankfully, these health concerns are preventable and treatable through proper nutrition and supplementation. Consumption of a balanced diet rich in iron-rich sources, such as meat, fish, poultry, and dairy, can help avert specific nutrient deficiencies. Furthermore, guided supplementation and curated diets, overseen by healthcare professionals, can effectively address iron deficiency anaemia.

In tackling the implications of nutrient insufficiency, acknowledging and taking action against these health risks is imperative. By comprehending potential consequences and embracing proactive measures, we can substantially elevate our overall health and well-being.

SYED ZAIN AKHTER,

Karachi.