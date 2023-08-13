Army Sepoy martyred, four terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

Four terrorists were killed while one terrorist was apprehended during an Intelligence Based Operation conducted by security forces at general area of Charmang in Bajaur.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted last night on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, weapons, ammunition and explosives including a suicide vest was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially in suicide blasts.

However, Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib, resident of District Kohat, age 24 fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat.

Meanwhile, sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.