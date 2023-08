Asad, Abubakar, Ibraheem advance in PTLA Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE-Asad Zaman, Abubakar Khalil and M Ibraheem Gill advanced to the next rounds in the 1st Parents Tennis Lovers Association (PTLA) Punjab Junior TennisChampionship 2023 continued here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park.

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Abdullah Pirzada 8-2, Ahtesham Humayun beat M Shaheer 8-2, Hamza Jawad beat Shamir Dilshad 8-0 and Abubakar Khalil beat M Sohaan Noor 8-1. In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Aalay Hussain 8-0, Abubakar Khalil beat Zain Saeed 8-1, Abdullah Pirzada beat M Sohaan Noor 8-4 and Abdur Rehman beat Hanzla Anwar 8-0.

In the boys/girls U-14 quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman beat Ohad e Mustafa 6-0, M Ayan Khan beat Hassan Alam 6-2, Hajra Suhail beat Romail Shahid 6-1 and Bismel Zia beat Aalay Hussain 6-2. In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Gill beat Ohad e Mustafa 6-2, Bismel Zia beat Ameen Abdullah 6-0 and Hajra Suhail beat Aayan Shahbaz 6-0.

In the boys/girls U-10 pre-quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Gill beat Hassan Alam 6-0, Zainab Abdullah beat Mustafa Zia 6-1, Salman Ahmad beat Daniyal Abdullah 6-2, Aimen Rehan beat Aiman Mustafa Khalil 6-0, Taha Asad beat Shahnoor Umer 6-1 and Aayan Shahbaz beat M Ehsan Bari 6-0.