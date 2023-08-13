Authorities recover caged bear, monkeys from home

PESHAWAR - In a joint operation, officials from the Wildlife Department and district administration conducted a raid on a residence in Malakand, recovering a black bear and four monkeys. The operation also led to the arrest of an individual. The Assistant Commissioner, Shakil Ahmad, explained that the raid was prompted by information about the illegal possession of wild animals in the Batkhela house.
During the search, the team successfully seized the black bear and monkeys, all of which were found in cages. The animals were subsequently transferred to the Wildlife Department’s facilities.
The arrested individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, is facing charges related to the unlawful possession of wildlife. The law strictly prohibits the ownership of wild animals without a valid possession certificate granted by authorized entities.
This incident highlights the importance of wildlife protection and adherence to regulations. The collaboration between the Wildlife Department and district administration underscores their commitment to combating illegal wildlife trade and ensuring the well-being of these animals.
In accordance with the law, possession of wild animals without proper authorization is strictly condemned. The joint effort aims to deter such activities and promote the responsible treatment and conservation of wildlife.