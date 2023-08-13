Authorities recover caged bear, monkeys from home

PESHAWAR - In a joint operation, of­ficials from the Wildlife Department and district administration conduct­ed a raid on a residence in Malakand, recover­ing a black bear and four monkeys. The op­eration also led to the arrest of an individual. The Assistant Commis­sioner, Shakil Ahmad, ex­plained that the raid was prompted by informa­tion about the illegal pos­session of wild animals in the Batkhela house.

During the search, the team successfully seized the black bear and mon­keys, all of which were found in cages. The ani­mals were subsequently transferred to the Wildlife Department’s facilities.

The arrested individ­ual, whose identity re­mains undisclosed, is fac­ing charges related to the unlawful possession of wildlife. The law strictly prohibits the ownership of wild animals without a valid possession certif­icate granted by author­ized entities.

This incident high­lights the importance of wildlife protection and adherence to regu­lations. The collabora­tion between the Wild­life Department and district administration underscores their com­mitment to combating il­legal wildlife trade and ensuring the well-being of these animals.

In accordance with the law, possession of wild animals without proper authorization is strict­ly condemned. The joint effort aims to deter such activities and promote the responsible treat­ment and conservation of wildlife.