Sunday, August 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bank branch, weaving factory gutted

Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Precious material in a bank branch and a weaving factory were reduced to ashes in differ­ent fire incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesperson for Res­cue-1122 said here on Satur­day that a fire erupted in Na­tional Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Samanabad branch reportedly due to short-circuiting early in the morning. It engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material of the bank branch including furniture, computers, cameras, etc. 

Receiving information, the firefighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot, along with two vehicles and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident. In the second in­cident, cotton bales worth Rs 600,000 were reduced to ashes due to a fire reportedly caused by short-circuiting in Shahid Weaving Factory, situated at Ghulam Muhammad Abad No 2. Five firefighting vehicles, along with rescue staff, participated in the operation and saved cotton bales worth Rs 5 million after hectic efforts of four hours. No loss of life was reported in this incident also. However, the po­lice were investigating both the incidents, he added.

Int’l Youth Day celebrated to highlight role of youth as essential partners in change

Our Staff Reporter

