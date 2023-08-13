Bilawal will be next Prime Minister: Says Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain

HYDERABAD-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hyderabad leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has lauded the leadership of PPP and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah for their five-year performance for the province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Arain pointed out that the improvements made in Sindh are better than those in any other province. He emphasized that substantial implementation has been carried out on significant projects in Sindh, ensuring benefits for the province’s people, adding that the population living in rural areas of the province is suffering from backwardness, therefore party and its leadership have been trying since day one to raise the standard of living of those people. He also mentioned that this commitment is clear not just from starting different projects to develop things like roads and jobs for people, but also from starting various plans to progress in the agriculture sector.

He mentioned that there was a flood situation in most of the areas of Sindh last year that caused immense loss, but Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah worked day and night for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees according to the vision of the party leadership. Arain, concluded by expressing his confidence that in the coming days, once again there will be a PPP government in the country and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the Prime Minister of the country.