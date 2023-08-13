Sunday, August 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bomb alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation

Bomb alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation
Agencies
August 13, 2023
International, Newspaper

PARIS  -  The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France’s most emblem­atic symbol, was evacuated for several hours on Saturday after a bomb alert. SETE, the body run­ning the site which draws millions of visitors ev­ery year, said bomb disposal experts and police scoured the area, including a restaurant locat­ed on one of the floors. “It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman said. Visitors were evacuated from the tower’s three floors and the square under the monument, while a security perimeter was set up and people directed away. The alert was lifted a few hours later, a police source and SETE said.

Construction work on the tower began in Janu­ary 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World’s Fair of that year.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023