Bomb alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation

PARIS - The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France’s most emblem­atic symbol, was evacuated for several hours on Saturday after a bomb alert. SETE, the body run­ning the site which draws millions of visitors ev­ery year, said bomb disposal experts and police scoured the area, including a restaurant locat­ed on one of the floors. “It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman said. Visitors were evacuated from the tower’s three floors and the square under the monument, while a security perimeter was set up and people directed away. The alert was lifted a few hours later, a police source and SETE said.

Construction work on the tower began in Janu­ary 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World’s Fair of that year.