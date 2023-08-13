After an extensive deliberation process, and maneuvering through a deadlock, Balochistan Awami Party’s Anwaarul Haq Kakar has finally been appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister. With this integral step completed, all political parties can now direct their focus towards their election campaigns and contesting the polls. Meanwhile, interim PM Kakar has now assumed responsibility for resolving a few key challenges that the outgoing government was facing; delayed elections, issues with the census, a weak economy, and problems with the transition towards a caretaker set up. The hope is that he will find a way to resolve all these hurdles that stand in the way of day-to-day governance, and usher in the new government smoothly.

Outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition, Raja Riaz, found themselves in a deadlock after the two could not agree on who should be appointed as the interim PM. With both representatives pushing the case for their own candidates, little room for compromise was shown. Both parties came to an agreement with the appointment of Senator Kakar and soon after, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment as per the constitution. According to recent reports, the interim PM will be sworn in during the early hours of August 12 after which his duties will begin.

This was a highly contested issue that had assumed immense importance in political discourse. With the matter of the caretaker PM settled, attention can now be redirected towards pressing issues that need immediate attention. First and foremost, the results of the census are yet to be notified and delimitation of constituencies is still a process that must be completed. At the same time, there are also multiple concerns about misrepresentation and inaccurate results by political stakeholders which have to be resolved all the while ensuring that the upcoming elections are held in a timely manner, and as per the provisions of the constitution.

This is not all; interim PM Kakar will have to approve and reshape a few economic policies in order to ensure that our fiscal imbalance does not worsen. Simultaneously, a growth-oriented approach is required to ensure that our industries also develop outside of just being corrective. There is doubting the magnitude of the task that lies ahead.