CBD Punjab & LDA forge strategic partnership to transform urban landscape

LAHORE-In a historic move towards urban development, Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central business District Punjab CBD Punjab, and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly embark on transformative projects for the city of Lahore. The MoU signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA, Mohammad Ali Randhawa, and the CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin. The agreement was sealed by Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddique, and Director Admin LDA, Rabia Riasat, who exchanged signed documents, solidifying their commitment to a fruitful partnership.

Collaboration between CBD Punjab and LDA heralds a new era of sustainable urban development,” proclaimed Commissioner Lahore, emphasizing the shared vision of the two entities. “This strategic alliance will enhance the scope of our projects and provide superior investment opportunities in our vibrant city.”

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, echoed these sentiments, stating, “Our combined efforts will usher in a paradigm shift in urban planning. This partnership will serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation, creating a dynamic environment for both local and international investors.”

To bolster their joint endeavors, a series of events including investor conferences, domestic and foreign road shows, and expos are on the horizon, demonstrating their commitment to effective project marketing. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by luminaries including Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmir Iqbal, Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed, Director Finance Kashif Imran, Director Action Rabail Butt, and Deputy Director Legal CBD Punjab, Ahmed Usman. The partnership between CBD Punjab and LDA marks a significant step forward in Lahore’s urban development journey, promising a brighter and more prosperous future for the city and its residents.