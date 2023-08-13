CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner of Balochistan

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sat­urday thanked all the MPAs, coalition partners, opposition members and bureaucracy for standing govt in the difficult situation of the province. He said that together, we have faced challenges exemplifying the true democratic spirit. “We stood strong despite the floods and ob­stacles in the way of governance, despite economic challenges, we ensured development in every corner of Balochistan,” he said. Every constituency gained equal representation in Provincial Pub­lic Sector Development (PSDP), a move that reflected our commit­ment to unity and growth. He expressed these views in one of his tweets here, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that in less than two years, we ensured the promotion of gen­der equality and improved the infrastructure of the province. We made every possible effort to ensure health care, education facilities and bring good gover­nance in the province, he said. He said that we have paved the way to improve the economy of the province by utilizing the min­eral wealth of the province and eliminating unnecessary check posts to protect the self-esteem of the people and their employ­ment. The CM said that by pro­viding practical assistance to the farmers to contribute to the ag­ricultural sector of the province, the historic Reko-diq settlement paved the way for international capital. The Chief Minister said that the credit went to our gov­ernment for holding the clean, transparent and peaceful lo­cal body elections, starting of the health card, the first public transport service and the resto­ration of sports in the province. He said that the provincial re­gime made efforts for the estab­lishment of new universities and increased grants for universities, the establishment of girls’ cadet colleges, provision of more jobs along with making employees permanent. The Chief Minis­ter said that contract appoint­ment of medical staff, digitiza­tion system of development schemes was created, despite e-tendering being started for transparency in development projects. Green tractor scheme and above all tireless advocacy of the province in the federation are some of the achievements. Our journey was difficult but our determination was strong, he noted. The Chief Minister said that as we bid farewell to this chapter, let us look ahead with the hope that our collec­tive efforts have paved the way for a bright Balochistan. To­gether, we have written history, and we will continue jointly to build a prosperous future.