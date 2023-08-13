Sunday, August 13, 2023
CM calls for rigorous crackdown on sellers and users of narcotics

CM for action against drug mafia

Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  A meeting was held in the Chief Minister’s Office here on Friday presided over by Care­taker CM Mohsin Naqvi and he issued a directive for a rigorous crackdown on sellers and users of narcotics. He empha­sized the need to bring the full force of the law upon the major drug syndicates, asserting that they should face actions. During the meeting, the chief minister instructed the law enforcement agencies to take de­cisive measures to eradicate drug peddling within schools and col­leges. Noting the gravity of the situation, the chief minister un­derscored the imperative of taking anti-narcotics mission seriously. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his con­fidence that, through a collabora­tive effort involving the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other relevant institutions, a perma­nent solution to the drug issue can be achieved. During the meeting, a unanimous decision was made to establish a dedicated center focused on rehabilitating drug addicts. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram and Dr Jamal Na­sir, the chief secretary, inspector general of Police, additional chief secretary, the secretary health and other officers participated.

Int’l Youth Day celebrated to highlight role of youth as essential partners in change

Our Staff Reporter

