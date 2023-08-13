CM Naqvi for expanding tourist areas in Murree

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi, during a meeting at the Gov­ernment House in Murree on Saturday, thoroughly reviewed arrangements for August 14. During the briefing, it was highlighted that an estimated 400,000 tourists were expected to visit Murree within the next 48 hours, said a hand­out issued here. A comprehensive traffic management strategy for Independence Day was a focal point of discussion. The Rawalpindi commissioner presented details about the fireworks scheduled for the night between August 13 and 14, along with evening musical perfor­mances on August 14. To ensure preser­vation of Murree’s charm, the CM issued directives to take strict actions against any unauthorised constructions or en­croachments within the district. The caretaker CM also emphasised the need to expand the tourist area in the district. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman elaborated on plans intended to facili­tate both tourists and residents in Mur­ree. With the influx of visitors expected on Independence Day, the CM stressed the importance of pre-arrangements. The meeting was told that a spectacu­lar firework display would take place at Kashmir Point in Murree on the night of Independence Day. Furthermore, parks and various tourist spots will host fire­work shows and musical performances. Among the topics discussed were de­cisions concerning Murree’s master plan, enhancement of facilities, and the management of traffic flow. Attendees included Punjab chief secretary, Rawal­pindi commissioner, and officers con­cerned. The meeting was also attended by caretaker Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, additional chief sec­retary, additional chief secretary home, secretaries of Housing, Communication and Works, as well as health depart­ment via video-link.

PAKISTANI YOUTH HAS CAPACITY TO SHAPE NATION’S DESTINY: NAQVI

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday the youth of Pakistan pos­sessed unparalleled strength and hold the capacity to shape the nation’s destiny. In his message on the International Youth Day, he highlighted that the youth embody the promise of a radiant future and are the prospective leaders of tomorrow.