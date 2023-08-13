CTD arrests 21 ‘terrorists

LAHORE - The Counter- Terrorism Department (CTD) Pun­jab has arrested 21 alleged terrorists, including nine Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and four Daesh commanders, during intelligence-based operations, in the wake of terrorism incidents during the last week. According to a spokesman for the CTD, the alleged terrorists were arrested from Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Jhe­lum, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Layyah, Attock and Sahiwal. Explosive material, detona­tors, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), safety fuses, hand-grenades and cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists. Those arrested were identified as Shahid, Amin, Gul Rehman, Azad, Ishaq, Ijaz, Javed, Mudassar, Iqbal, Isa, Shahbaz and Wasif, etc. The police have registered cases against the terrorists. Further investigation was under way. Forty-nine suspects were arrested during 700 combing operations, 29,829 people were interrogated in the combing operations, added the spokesman. Meanwhile, Police in its continued drive against narcotics and crimi­nals on Saturday arrested two accused and re­covered illicit liquor from their possession. A team from Husri police station acting on a tip-off raided on liquor factory and arrested two suspects Kamran Khoso and Arshad Uner and recovered 180 litres of illicit liquor from their possession while their 6 accomplices managed to escape. Police have registered a case against the arrested accused and absconders under Hu­dood Ordinance while the search for abscond­ers was underway.