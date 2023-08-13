DC Bahawalpur for measures to prevent dengue

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting of the District Emergency Response Com­mittee for dengue prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer An­war Jappa in the committee room of his office. The measures taken for dengue control were reviewed in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Hussain, DHO Preventive Services Dr. Mu­hammad Aamir, officers of concerned departments, and focal persons were present. Deputy Commis­sioner said that all measures should be taken to con­trol dengue. He directed that the water should not be accumulated in one place so that the growth of dengue larvae be restricted. Public awareness should also be raised in this regard. He directed that Android user activities should be increased and complete cov­erage of hotspots should also be ensured.