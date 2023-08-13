Dr Asim Hussain acquitted in terrorism case

KARACHI-The special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Karachi on Saturday acquitted former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain, and others after 8 years in a terrorism case. The ATC heard the case, which was registered against Dr Asim Hussain in 2015 on the complaint of the Rangers alleging that terrorists were provided treatment at his hospital in the metropolis. Anees Qaimkhani, Waseem Akhtar, Rauf Siddiqui, Qadir Patel and Usman Moazzam are also named in the case.

Plea for withdrawal of terror suspects’ treatment case approved

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday approved the Sindh Home Department’s plea for withdrawal of terror suspects’ treatment case against Dr Asim Hussain and others.

The court giving approval to home department’s plea ordered acquittal of all accused in the case. The accused included PPP’s Dr Asim Hussain and Abdul Qadir Patel, MQM’s Anees Qaimkhani, former mayor Waseem Akhtar and Rauf Siddiqui and Usman Muazzim.

It should be mentioned here that the home department had filed a petition in the trial court under section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code for withdrawal of the case adding that the case lacking evidence against the accused. Earlier, investigation officer of the case had also recommended to declare the case as A-Class. The case was registered on the complaint of Rangers against Dr Asim Hussain for allegedly treating suspected terrorists at his hospital on the request of some political leaders.