Ensuring nutrient-rich food for children  

Childhood stands as a pivotal phase for growth and development, necessitating nutrient-rich staple foods to support children’s well-being. The inclusion of these foods in a child’s meal plan underscores the significance of infusing them with essential nutrients vital for a balanced diet.

Prominent food and beverage companies exert significant influence within the food industry, shaping dietary choices, especially among children. These companies must recognise their impact and leverage this power positively to nurture the health and nutrition of the younger generation.

Furthermore, collaboration with nutrition experts is integral to this pursuit. Engaging professionals in the field ensures that the products offered are well-balanced, delivering the necessary nutrients crucial for healthy growth and development. This partnership can lead to the formulation of products enriched with higher levels of fibre, protein, calcium, iron, and other vital nutrients.

To address this matter, regulatory bodies play a pivotal role in upholding transparency and accountability. Organisations should adhere to stringent standards while making nutritional claims, with routine product evaluations curbing misleading information.

The inclusion of essential nutrients in everyday products for children remains a shared responsibility among society, parents, and corporations. By harnessing their influence, companies can actively contribute to the well-being of the younger generation, fostering healthier habits and promising futures for our children.

BISMA SHAIKH,

Karachi.