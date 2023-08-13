Sunday, August 13, 2023
FIA detains wanted suspect at Karachi airport

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration carried out swift operation at Karachi International Airport, resulting in the arrest of a suspect wanted by the Malakand police. The accused – Identified as Abdul Ghaffar – had recently arrived in Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). FIA spokesperson highlighted that the name of the accused, Abdul Ghaffar, had been placed on the stop list. 
This move was a result of his alleged involvement in a murder case, according to FIA sources. The case against the accused was originally registered back in 2017, marking the commencement of a legal pursuit that has culminated in his arrest by FIA officials at the airport. Subsequent to his apprehension, the accused was promptly transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

