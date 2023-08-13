Sunday, August 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Governor distributes certificates among players of boating competition

Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  A boating competition was organized by Hayatullah Khan Durrani Sports Academy in Hanna Lake on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day which is considered the most famous entertainment place of provincial capital Quetta. Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar was the chief guest of the event. In the boating competition, the athletes showed the essence of their skills and received ap­plause from the spectators. Hayatullah Durrani and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai were also present on the occasion. Addressing at the moment, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the organization of special boating competitions regularly on the occasion of all national days for the last forty years in connection with Independence Day deserved a tribute. We are proud that under the patronage of Hayatullah Durrani Water Sports Academy, we have introduced such athletes at the national level who have made the name of their country and province bright, he said. He said that Trees were planted on the premises of Hayatullah Durrani Water Sports Academy under the Love of Pakistan and Environment Protection Project.

Int’l Youth Day celebrated to highlight role of youth as essential partners in change

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023