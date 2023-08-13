Governor Kakar dissolves Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday signed summary of dissolution of provincial Assembly (PA).

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had sent a summary of the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly to Governor Ba­lochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Ka­kar for signing it.

With the dissolution of the Provin­cial Assembly, the provincial cabi­net was also dissolved but Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo would remain the Chief Minister until the Caretak­er Chief Minister is appointed.