Sunday, August 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Governor Kakar dissolves Balochistan Assembly

Governor Kakar dissolves Balochistan Assembly
Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday signed summary of dissolution of provincial Assembly (PA). 

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had sent a summary of the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly to Governor Ba­lochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Ka­kar for signing it. 

With the dissolution of the Provin­cial Assembly, the provincial cabi­net was also dissolved but Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo would remain the Chief Minister until the Caretak­er Chief Minister is appointed.

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023