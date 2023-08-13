Governor KP visits Charsadda, inspects Darur Rahmat Medical Complex

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday paid a visit to dis­trict Charsadda and was warmly received soon after his arrival at Darur Rahmat Medical Complex, Sheikh Kale Charsadda. During his visit, the Governor inaugu­rated the Pakistan Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences in the hospital, also announced a donation of Rs 2 millions for the construction of the rehabilitation center block.

Governor also inaugurated a free eye medical check-up center for poor and indigent patients, and also hoisted the national flag in the premises of the hospital on the occa­sion of Independence Day.

Chairman of Chef Inter­national Dr. Dawood, Dr. Sanaullah Jan, former Pro­vincial Minister Amanullah Haqqani, medical staff, hos­pital administration mem­bers were also present on this occasion. “I appreciate those who serve the suffer­ing humanity from the heart. Service to humanity is the best reward in this world and the hereafter,” Haji Ghulam Ali said while commenting on this occasion.

During the visit, the Gov­ernor inspected various wards of the hospital and met with the patients, while the medical practitioner in­formed the patients about the treatment facilities in the wards. In his address, the Governor said that he pays tribute to Dr. Dawood and his team for providing free medical services to the suffering humanity. He also urged the philanthropists to contribute to the service of suffering humanity and the welfare organizations. He said that he deeply appre­ciates those who serve the suffering humanity and will continue to fully cooper­ate with those who provide free medical facilities to the poor people of this prov­ince and city. Referring to Hadith Sharif, the Governor said that Allah Ta’ala helps his servant in his work as long as he helps his Muslim brother in his work.

He said that people who help others without any greed are always alive in his­tory. The Governor said that some of our colleagues made a proposal 23 years ago on which Prof. Dr. Dawood built the hospital and God willing, his service will be remem­bered forever. He also paid tribute to those who par­ticipated in this good work. The Governor also asked the benefactors, government and social workers to help the institutions serving the suffering humanity.