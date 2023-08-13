Sunday, August 13, 2023
I-Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Centre

Staff Reporter
August 13, 2023
LODHRAN   -  A cake cutting ceremony to mark Inde­pendence Day was held at e-Khidmat Center here Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Syeda Amna Maududi chaired the ceremony. Addressing the partici­pants on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner hailed the officials at e-Khidmat Center for their untiring work to facilitate citizens and advised the to keep the same working spirit for providing maximum facilities to the citizens. She also planted a sap­ling as part of monsoon tree plantation cam­paign. Earlier, Incharge e-Khidmat Center Syed Abdul Ahad briefed the ADC about the services being provided to the citizens. He stated that e-Khidmat Center was offering domicile, stamp paper, birth, death, mar­riage, divorce, vehicle’s registration, token tax, general post office tick­ets, character-certifi­cates and many others. He maintained that es­tablishing the e-Khidmat Centers were in progress in 13 different districts to facilitate the people.

Staff Reporter

