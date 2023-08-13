ICP announce security plan for Ind Day

ISLAMABAD - In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Islamabad Capital Police have made a specialized traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety across the city. With the participation of 550 officers and personnel assigned to special duty, the police have taken mea­sures to curb traffic violations and illegal entry into Islamabad, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Under the guidance of Islama­bad Capital City Police Officer’s directives, a dedicated traffic strategy has been devised. This plan includes the deployment of a substantial workforce, compris­ing 550 officers and personnel. Among these, Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Super­intendents of Police (DSPs), and 22 inspectors have been assigned duties.

To maintain order and security on the roads during the celebra­tions on August 13 and 14, special squads have been formed. These squads will be stationed at key lo­cations throughout the city and equipped with roadblocks. The primary focus is to crackdown on violations such as one-wheeling on motorcycles, vehicles with tint­ed windows, reckless driving, and those with noisy silencers.

Chief Traffic Officer, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, has emphasized the importance of upholding traf­fic laws during this period. In par­ticular, he has urged strict action against motorcyclists engaging in one-wheeling and those who alter their vehicles unlawfully. These directives extend to not only the riders but also mechanics who modify motorcycles against legal regulations.

Dr. Mustafa Tanveer has extend­ed an appeal to parents, urging them not to permit their children to use one-wheeled motorcy­cles. Legal measures will be taken against violators, and their motor­cycles will be impounded at police stations, reinforcing the serious­ness of the matter.

To keep citizens informed about the traffic situation, ICP Radio FM 92.4 will provide real-time up­dates on the roads. This initiative aims to create awareness and fa­cilitate smoother traffic move­ment during the celebrations.

As the nation prepares to cele­brate its Independence Day, the Is­lamabad Capital Police’s rigorous traffic plan demonstrates its com­mitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining order on the city’s roads.