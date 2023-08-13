Ind Day celebrations begin with paragliding in Orakzai festival

ORAKZAI - Commencing a three-day extravaganza in honour of Independence Day, both male and female paragliding enthusiasts soared through the skies, infusing a thrilling dimension into the festivities on a splendid Saturday.
The event gracefully unfolded against the backdrop of Samana, a mesmerizing tourist haven nestled within the enchanting Orakzai tribal district. Drawing in locals, tourists, individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds, the festival’s diverse array of activities has magnetized crowds to this region. Meticulous security measures were meticulously put in place to ensure an atmosphere brimming with both safety and merriment throughout the celebration.
Respected community elders, among them Habibullah and Noorman Shah, underscored Samana’s status as an exquisite hill station within the Orakzai tribal district. They extended a warm invitation to people from every corner of the nation to savour the innate natural splendour of the area.
Facilitating the festival’s logistics was the 234 Wing of the Orakzai Scouts, a paramilitary unit of the Pakistan Army. The inaugural day witnessed the participation of more than 50 paragliding pilots, hailing from both domestic and international domains, as they showcased their prowess against the backdrop of Samana’s breathtaking vistas.
District Police Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan Tanoli reassured festival-goers about the robust security measures in place, encouraging them to revel in the festivities without a trace of
APPrehension. Brigadier (r) Ali Gohar, supervising the Paragliding Club, hailed Samana as the nation’s premier paragliding destination. The region’s newfound tranquillity has paved the way for national-level paragliding competitions, kindling the flame of enhanced tourism prospects.
The festival’s rich tapestry encompasses not only the adrenaline of paragliding but also a medley of cultural and traditional culinary delights. Amidst the captivating aerial displays, attendees can indulge in mouthwatering dishes from stalls that pay homage to the local heritage. To elevate the comfort of both tourists and visitors, thoughtful organizers have erected tents across the festival grounds.
Residents hold optimistic hopes that the festival will act as a catalyst for bolstering tourism, auguring positively for the well-being of the area’s inhabitants. Perched at an impressive altitude of 6,762 feet above sea level, Samana stands as an awe-inspiring testament to nature’s grandeur and the potential for collective jubilation.