Independence Day preparations at peak

Preparations in connection with the Independence Day are at its bloom in the country.

A large number of stalls are being witnessed at the main avenues, markets and streets of all cities and towns of the country.

National flags, bunting, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys and other accessories have been put on display on the stalls.

People are purchasing national flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

In Islamabad, main avenues have been decorated with flowers and lights. Different pictures have also been displayed depicting diverse cultures and prominent places of the country.

National flag will also be hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are broadcasting special transmission to highlight the services and sacrifices of heroes of Pakistan Movement and to pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.