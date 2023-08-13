Int’l Youth Day celebrated to highlight role of youth as essential partners in change

LAHORE - The International Youth Day was observed here on Saturday to highlight the role of youth as essential partners in change, and to raise awareness of chal­lenges and problems facing them. This year’s theme of the day is, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sus­tainable World”. On the eve of International Youth Day, various events, and seminars were held across the country including in Lahore. The aim of holding various seminars and events was to divert energy and creativity of young individuals towards address­ing the pressing challenges, posed by climate change. Likewise events and activities on this day featured a series of engaging activities and thought-provoking discussions for young participants to learn from, so they can become effective advocates for climate ac­tion. Talking to APP, Mohsin Jamal, a Punjab Univer­sity student and active youth representative, said that the significance of International Youth Day transcends mere symbolism. This occasion pro­vides with a platform to acknowledge and honor the inherent qualities of youth, recognising their potential to shape the destiny of nations and the entire world, he said. Simultaneously, he added that the day serves as a poignant reminder of the hurdles that young individuals face. Noted educa­tionist, Professor Dr. Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori told APP that the contributions of young people resonate across diverse domains, from catalyzing community development to championing environmental pres­ervation and actively participating in a spectrum of social projects. To a query, he said that the day helps exemplifying the unity required to surmount these challenges, fostering a world where the burgeoning generation can flourish and contribute meaningfully to a sustainable future.