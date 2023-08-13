Sunday, August 13, 2023
Islamabad Green win Azadi Cup match

APP
August 13, 2023
Sports

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Green downed Rawalpindi Green by 24 runs in the Women Azadi Cricket Cup at the Muslim Cricket ground, Saidpur Road, Rawalpindi. The match was organized by Shoaib Cricket Club as part of the Independence Day Celebrations. Islamabad team won the toss and elected to bat first. Islamabad scored 136 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Madiha Riyasat scored 52 runs while Sana Arooj scored 31 runs. For Rawalpindi Tanya Saeed bagged two wickets. In reply, Rawalpindi Women were all out on 112 runs. Madiha was declared player of the match.

 

