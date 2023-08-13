Jashan-e-Azadi fever grips KP

PESHAWAR - The Independence Day’s preparations on Saturday reached to its climax in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in­cluding Peshawar where all bazaars and markets were flooded with na­tional flags, posters and other decorative accesso­ries looking festive.

Peshawar’s oldest ba­zaars including Qissa Khwani, Karimpura, Mo­halla Jhangi, Meena ba­zaar, Hashtnagri, Liaquat, Faqirabad and others were decorated with green and white colours of the national flags on the occasion of the 76th independence day of Pa­kistan, which would be celebrated with national enthusiasm on Monday (Aug 14).

Like other provinces of Pakistan, the Jashan-e-Azadi fever has also griped KP including the seven merged tribal dis­tricts where people of all ages decorated their houses, shops and vehi­cles with national flags to express immeasurable love for their homeland.

Great enthusiasm was being witnessed among youth, who were buy­ing national flags, ban­ners, stickers, models of historical buildings and portraits of the heroes of the Independence Move­ment besides made their vehicles green and white.

Balahisar Fort, Gov­ernor House, Peshawar Museum, Ghanta Ghar, University Peshawar, Civil Secretariat, Isla­mia College Peshawar, FC Headquarters, Peshawar Development Authori­ty, State Life and Deans Trade Centre were artis­tically illuminated with colourful buntings, at­tracting people’s atten­tion at night.

National flags were hoisted on all govern­ment buildings in Pesha­war where people deco­rated their vehicles with green and white colours to celebrate Independ­ence Day in the most befitting manner. Qissa Khwani, the historic ba­zaar having about 2,500-year old history and a centre of trade and busi­ness since then, was also made green and white where all markets and shops were jampacked.

“Since my childhood, I regularly came with my father to paint my face with the national flag by an expert artist at Pesha­war to look different on Independence Day,” Sidra Bibi, a resident of WAP­DA Town who was deco­rating her face and hands with green and white colours of Pakistani flag at Qissa Khwani Bazar told APP.

Carrying plastic bag with plenty of national flags, stickers, models of Islamia College Peshawar and Minar-e-Pakistan, she was feeling happy af­ter purchasing 400 badg­es, stickers and posters for brothers, sisters, rel­atives and schools fel­lows to celebrate inde­pendence day with great pump and show.

Wearing a green and white shirt with green badges, Sidra said Inde­pendence Day enhances the spirit of patriotism and she will come again with family to watch the flag hoisting ceremony at Peshawar amid the na­tional anthem by police bands on Aug 14.

Adnan Khan, a vendor shopkeeper of Pabbi sell­ing decorative items for children including green toys, pressures horns, hats, masks, spectacles, bangles, flags, badges and models of histori­cal buildings of Pakistan Movement at Mohalla Jhangi near Qissa Khwani told APP that he rushed to Peshawar after see­ing the overwhelming re­sponse of youth and chil­dren in decorative toys and stuff on TV.

The energetic shop­keeper who sold out all stock ahead of Independ­ence Day said that his fa­ther will come from La­hore tonight to bring more Jashane Azadi stuff to earn maximum profit here, adding last year he had earned Rs50,000 against Rs75000 so far during this Jashan-e-Azadi.

The printers of Mohal­la Jahangi Peshawar, a hub of printing, papers and graphic industries have also earned maxi­mum profit after receiv­ing heavy printing or­ders for Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations from all dis­tricts including seven merged tribal districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa these days.

Besides printing or­ders of national flags, posters, advertisements, graphics designing, pro­motional cards, stick­ers, badges, billboards, panaflex and souvenirs from government de­partments, private or­ganizations, education­al institutions and civil society, the Peshawar based printers, publish­ers and graphic design­ers have made roaring business during last two weeks where Jashan-e-Azadi materials were be­ing sold like a hot cake.

To meet the pressing demands of hundreds of thousands of custom­ers, most of the printers engaged extra labourers that worked till late night to meet the placed or­ders. They have rolled out hundreds of thousands of national flags, post­ers, banners and decora­tive accessories since the start of this month while vendors made quick prof­its on the streets.

Sitting on a revolv­ing chair with focused eyes on a computer giv­ing final touches to flags, posters and pamphlets’ designs ordered by differ­ent schools and colleges in connection with 76th Jashan-e-Azadi celebra­tions, the 25-years-old printer, A S Khattak was working against the clock to meet the set orders.

Unaware of Pesha­wari Kahwa placed on right side of his comput­er table in one room of­fice at Mohallah Jhangi became cold, the Karak born Khattak, told APP that Jashan-e-Azadi has brought smile on cheeks of hundreds of thousands of printers, publishers, advertisers and graphic designers after witness­ing great boom in print­ing orders these days.