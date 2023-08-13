Kashmiris abroad to observe India’s Independence Day as black day

MIRPUR AJK - Bel­gium-based Kashmiri Di­aspora community is all set to observe India’s In­dependence Day on Au­gust 15 as Black Day to reiterate Kashmiris’ ev­er-lasting hatred against oppressor India and forced and unlawful In­dian occupation of bulk of their motherland for last 76 years.

The scheduled Black Day will be marked with an anti-India mass pro­test demonstration to be staged on August 15 in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels, said a mes­sage issued to the media here on Saturday.

The schedule includes street agitation to mark the Indian Independence Day as Black Day on 15th August 15 (Tuesday) in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium under the auspices of the Brussels based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU).

Kashmiris at both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe the Indian Independence Day as ‘Black Day’ on Aug 15 every year to express their hatred and dissoci­ation from the forced an­nexation with India.

The scheduled protest congregation in Brussels would be arranged by Kashmir Council EU with the coordination of sev­eral political and social organizations and oth­er sympathizers of the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, in a state­ment issued from Brus­sels on Saturday, Chair­man Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed said that the pur­pose of our protest was to raise our voice against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

India has done extreme atrocities on Kashmiris and its state terrorism against the people of Oc­cupied Kashmir has in­creased over the past few years and due to this, op­pressed Kashmiris are suffering from various problems, that include arrests and detention of important political lead­ers and human rights ac­tivists, he said and add­ed, India is committing genocide of Kashmiris on a large scale and it is try­ing to erase the identity of Kashmiris by chang­ing the population ratio in the occupied valley.

Ali Raza Syed expressed his resolve to continue the peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir. He called for immediate in­ternational attention on the existing situation in Indian occupied Kash­mir. He specially urged the UN Security Council to take its responsibility on the issue of Kashmir by taking serious action against Indian atrocities in occupied land.

The KC EU chief called for grant of the right to self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir state with­out further delay to en­sure early revival of nor­malcy and emergence of ever-lasting peace in the turbulent Indo-Pak South Asian region.